BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Many are preparing for travels over this busy holiday weekend and safety is a priority.

Douge Shupe from AAA of Southern California joined 17 News at Noon to share insight and tips for travel safety this Memorial Day weekend.

Between Thursday, May 25 and Monday, May 29 motorists are advised to travel early in the morning or sometime after 6 p.m.

In Southern California, the peak congestion will occur on I-5 south between Los Angeles and San Diego on Sunday afternoon when the estimated travel time will be 3 hours and 24 minutes, an increase of 47% compared to the typical drive time.

You are advised to inspect your vehicle tires, battery, and fluid levels before a long road trip. Nationwide, AAA expects to rescue more than 460,000 stranded drivers at the roadside, including more than 116,000 in California. Pack food, water, an emergency kit, first-aid kit, and mobile phone charger in case you breakdown.

