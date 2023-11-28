BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mysterious illness has entered at least ten states, and may be responsible for the death of two dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter over the weekend.

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services, joined 17 News at Sunrise to address the illness, what is known about the disease and its cause, what public agencies are doing and guidelines for how pet owners should respond.

Cullen discussed what is yet known about the disease, which is shrouded in a decent amount of uncertainty.

“It’s tough to say what we’re seeing,” he said during the interview. “It’s more than likely bacterial infection in dogs, which means that it’s mostly going to effect animals in a shelter environment or any environment where multiple dogs are going to be housed or co-located.”

Good news for dog owners, according to Cullen, is that the illness is easily treated with an antibiotic if caught early. He suggested pet owners stay vigilant of the symptoms such as a deep, wet cough, eye and nasal discharge, fever, lethargy or loss of appetite.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bakersfield Animal Care Center has changed its protocols for visitors and volunteer services beginning Nov. 28:

Opening will be delayed by two hours. New hours will be from noon to 3:30 p.m.

All visitors must check in at the front desk. All visitors will be asked to wear sanitary booties, mask, gloves and will be escorted by staff throughout their stay. Including visitors looking to adopt, foster or looking for their lost dog.

All volunteer opportunities will be placed on hold during this time.

All dogs will remain in their current kennel.

Meet and greets will take place in the kennels.

No public animals are allowed.

If you have a current pet at home, it is recommended to leave that pet at home and consider adopting or fostering after the quarantine has been lifted.

CBACC will only be able to accept sick stray dogs, injured stray dogs or stray dogs over the counter.

