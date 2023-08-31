BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ahead of Bakersfield College’s 9 a.m. unveiling ceremony for the campus’ new Veterans Plaza, BC’s Manager of Veteran Services and Programs Jenny Frank joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about what the space aims to provide to students and community members.

The outdoor space, located in the center of BC’s Panorama Drive campus, and seeks to be a place of peace, unity, inspiration and education according to Frank.

Frank added that the plaza isn’t reserved only for students, and that the space is open to the public and is designed to honor and encourage discourse for all community members.

