Delilah and her mother Samantha Loya joined 17 News to talk about Delilah becoming an honorary member of the Los Angeles Rams cheerleading team.

Delilah has spent half of her short life battling cancer. At age 4, she was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that develops from immature nerve cells, and has undergone more than two dozen rounds of chemotherapy in the last two years at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, her mother said.

Loya credits her faith in God and family as the biggest source of support when it comes to the family’s home life. Family members help Loya care for her two other children whenever Loya and her husband have to drive Delilah for treatment in Los Angeles. Loya says support like this helps lift some of the burden off her family’s shoulders.

The Loya family have started a GoFundMe to help purchase a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. The chamber will help Delilah circulate oxygen and blood flow and help her recover after treatment while simultaneously helping the chemotherapy perform better.

