BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you ever wanted to enjoy some ice cold beverages and support a great cause, the fifth annual ‘Pints for Scholarships’ fundraiser is for you.

General Manager for California State University Bakersfield’s Roadrunner Sports Jim Darling joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the fifth annual fundraiser at Temblor Brewing Co.

Fifty-percent of the day’s sales will benefit the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund and student-athlete scholarships. The event is happening Saturday June 3, during Temblor’s regular business hours.