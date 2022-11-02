More than 40 local organizations will be coming together to host the fourth annual “Mega Adoption” event on Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park in Bakersfield.

The first ‘Mega Adoption’ event in 2017 found 100 animals their forever homes. The event will also offer information on volunteering opportunities, spay and neuter programs, vaccinations and licensing.

Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their inaugural, Fore the Animals Charity golf tournament at the Rio Bravo Country Club. Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue is an online organization that gives animals a second chance at finding them loving forever homes.

Proceeds from the tournament will be allocated towards providing food, vaccinations and health care for animals to ensure they are well taken care of until they find a home.

The golf tournament take place on Friday Nov. 4, registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Six team slots are still available. More information can be found here.