BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 27th annual Hispanic Business Expo will be taking over the Doubletree this week.

The Exhibitor Showcase and Business Social will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Ct.

Participants will have the chance to explore the Expo section, where dozens of local businesses will be on hand to meet with consumers and share valuable information, organizers said.

Business workshops will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with a business expo and networking event to follow from 4 to 7 p.m.

Jay Tamsi, president of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, stopped by 17 News at Noon with a preview of how to get involved.

Watch the video in the player for more details.