BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 23rd Annual Latino Food Festival is scheduled to happen Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Sunday’s menu includes menudo and pozole cook-offs, a jalapeno-eating contest, vendors and more. You can also expect live music, featuring Mary Jane Girls, Lighter Shade of Brown, Ballet Folklorico and more.

Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Jay Tami joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what to expect at this weekend’s food festival.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $75 for a family four-pack.

For more information, click here.