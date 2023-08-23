BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For more than two decades, Kern County students in need of extra help with their math homework have tuned in to “Do the Math” — a standards-based mathematics television show and free tutoring program — and now, the show is returning for their 22nd season.

The next season of the TV show, which is produced by the Kern Education Television Network, will be returning on Friday, Sept. 22. Host and executive producer Michael Cushine, along with several math tutors, will work with students on air to solve their homework and other standards-based problems.

Both Michael and Mackenzie Cushine joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the return of the series.

