BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The third GOP Presidential debate leading up to next year’s election took place in Miami last night, featuring five candidates: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

17 News Political Analysts Neel Sannappa (D) and Cathy Abernathy (R), joined 17 News at Sunrise to share what they found to be the biggest implications from the most recent debate, as well as share their views on the direction they see the election heading.

Both analysts agreed that Nikki Haley stood out last night, with Abernathy stating that Haley “really shown last night,” and Sannappa agreeing, saying that she “presented herself as the most presidential.” as the most presidential “everybody on that stage realizes that the only way that they are going to be the nominee is if something happens with Trump, with either the indictments or he implodes himself.

Sannappa went on to call the event “a debate for second place,” saying “Everybody on that stage realizes that the only way that they are going to be the nominee is if something happens with Trump, with either the indictments or he implodes himself.”

Abernathy took a different stance, saying “It is important that we have these debates with him (Trump) or without him because the issues that the Republicans want to present as an alternative get a chance to be aired,” noting also that Trump remains very popular within the party.