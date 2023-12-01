BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning Friday, 17 News alongside the Open Door Network and the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County, will be accepting donations of gifts for kids ages 5 to 18.

Donations of unwrapped, new toys can be dropped off at the KGET lobby at 2120 L St. during normal business hours from now until Dec. 18.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Kern County location of the Boys and Girls Club or at the Open Door Network.

In addition to toys, donations of hygiene products for teens are also being accepted.