BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is quickly approaching and there is still time for you to drop-off gifts for the 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.

Zane Smith with the Boys and Girls Club and Lauren Skidmore with the Open Door Network joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what the toy drive means for children receiving gifts this holiday season in Kern.

Both organizations are able to pass out thousands of Christmas presents, with an emphasis on teenagers since they are often overlooked, according to Smith.

According to Skidmore, the pride element is often overlooked when it comes to low income families during the holiday season.

“As a parent to be able to offer this special memories for children that’s what this is all about…The best moment for us is when we get to follow the mothers or fathers to the toy line and they get to pick out their own toys for their kids and know that it’s going to come from them,” Skidmore said.

You can drop off your toys, gift cards, and hygiene products for kids ages 5-18 years old at the KGET Studios front lobby at 22nd and L Streets downtown during regular business hours until Monday Dec. 18.

Watch the full interview in the player for more details.