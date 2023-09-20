BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual “Walk Like MADD” and “MADD Dash” 5k run and walk will be held for the 10th year this weekend.

The California Bakersfield Chapter of “Mothers Against Drunk Driving” will be holding the event on Sept. 23 at the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy, from 6 a.m. to noon.

Kern County ranks worst in the state for DUI injury crashes, and worst in the country for DUI arrests — statistics that MADD aims to change through these events.

MADD Kern County advisory board member Matt Clark and planning committee member Jessica Magee joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about why this event is important. Watch the video in the player for more details.

To register for the event, click here.