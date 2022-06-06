Kern Ag Week 2022

Featured Content by: Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers. Today, Grimmway is the world’s largest producer of carrots. We maintain our commitment to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for generations to come.

Giving Back

For over 50 years, Grimmway’s commitment to community has been a top priority. From awarding annual scholarships to organizing community cleanups, we believe that investing in our employees and neighbors through charitable giving is critical to the success of our company as a whole.

We are proud to recognize many worthy causes driving improvement in our communities. At Grimmway, we are committed to supporting our employees and our partners in this important work as it aligns with the vision, values and focus of our company.

Guiding Pillars

Food Insecurity: We believe in championing organizations that help those experiencing food insecurity, in furtherance of our commitment to equity and social justice.

Agricultural Education: We believe in investing in agricultural education for children and young adults, to support and develop the next generation of talent in our industry.

Employee-Driven Engagement: We support our employees and the causes they are passionate about, extending our charitable footprint through a network throughout North America.

To learn more about Grimmway Farms, visit grimmway.com