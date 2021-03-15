Hall Ambulance paramedic crew reunited with Safe Surrender baby they delivered last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Hall Ambulance paramedic crew was reunited with a Safe Surrender baby they delivered last year. Paramedic Marian Anson and EMT Michelle Guidotti delivered baby Oliver in an ambulance while a second EMT drove them to a hospital, Hall Ambulance said in a news release.

“It was definitely a little nerve-wracking, but one of the most exciting days I’ve had at Hall Ambulance,” Anson said. “It was amazing! Getting to hear him cry after was beautiful.”

When they got to the hospital, Oliver was given up through California’s Safe Surrender Program. He was taken home by a foster family the following day. As soon as the foster family learned their adoption process was going through, they contacted Hall Ambulance to find the crew that delivered Oliver. The family wanted Oliver’s “first friends” to be part of the adoption celebration.

“Marian and Michelle were his first friends in the world and knowing that he was cared for by them really bridges that gap from his life before meeting us, as short as that may be, to his life with us,” Oliver’s foster mom said.

Paramedic Anson and EMT Guidotti watched the livestream of Oliver’s adoption and then attended the adoption party at the family’s home on March 5. The crew arrived with several surprises of their own, including Hall Ambulance’s mascot Siren the Rescue Dog, who passed out plush-toy versions of the mascot to the kids. Paramedic Anson gifted Oliver with a handmade plush-toy version of the ambulance he rode in, including the unit number. EMT Guidotti gifted Oliver with an activity table.

Additionally, Hall Ambulance President and CEO Lavonne C. Hall sent a handmade baby quilt that was made with swatches from her late husband Harvey Hall’s dress shirts. She also gifted Oliver with a book detailing Hall Ambulance’s 50th anniversary that will be celebrated this year.

The paramedic crew was moved to tears by the reunion.

“It was such an honor not only to be able to witness Oliver’s birth first-hand but also to witness his adoption ceremony,” EMT Guidotti said. “Every call has the potential to have a bad ending, but I am so grateful Oliver’s new story is just the beginning.”

The foster family was also excited Paramedic Anson and EMT Guidotti could be a part of the adoption celebration.

“Marian and Michelle are a part of Oliver’s history, and what an exciting way to start a journey! We will definitely have a great story to tell him when he is older,” Oliver’s foster mom said.

The Safe Surrender program allows newborn babies to be taken to a safe place – usually a hospital or fire station – if they cannot be cared for. Newborn babies can be safely surrendered at any Kern County hospital or fire station, no questions asked. Anyone who safely surrenders a baby has a 14-day period to reconnect if change their mind.