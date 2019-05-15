HONEST, TRUSTWORTHY, PROVEN!

Our customers aren’t just customers… they’re friends.

We believe that friends deserve a welcoming atmosphere and simple answers without all of the industry jargon. Our number one goal is to provide the highest quality repair work and make sure every customer leaves feeling valued.

As a full-service preventive maintenance and automotive repair center, G&G Auto Repair guarantees high quality service you can trust at a fair price. We repair domestic and foreign vehicles and are your best choice for scheduled maintenance of your car, SUV, truck and fleet vehicles. We use the latest diagnostic equipment to guarantee your vehicle is serviced correctly, while maintaining your manufacturers warranty. G&G is happy to offer after hours drop off and shuttle service along with the best warranty in town.