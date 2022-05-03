DEANNA L. BLAISE

SVP Member Business Services

Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Deanna Blaise is the Senior Vice President of Business Banking at Valley Strong Credit Union. She joined the Credit Union in February 2019 and is responsible for the strategy and launching of the Business Banking Division that opened in August of 2019 offering business deposit, cash management, and lending services.

Previously she was the SVP, Director of Retail Strategy & Operations at Rabobank for twelve years. Deanna was responsible for the Operational Soundness Program overseeing all one hundred-branch locations. She held positions of Treasury Services Relationship Manager, Retail Branch Manager, Regional Manager, and Division Manager. She is skilled in cash management, small business lending, consumer lending, business development, coaching, team management, HR, and leadership. Before joining Rabobank, she spent nearly thirteen years as the Marketing Director for a regional CPA firm, Brown Armstrong CPAs assisting them with audit and tax practice development, marketing, and recruiting. Prior to Brown Armstrong CPAs, she worked for San Joaquin Bank for five years in cash management, agriculture lending administration, and business development.

Expanding her banking management experience, she is a 2021 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Pacific Coast Banking School located at the University of Washington, Seattle. She completed a three-year International Business Leadership Certificate program from IESE International Business School in Spain and studied Business Administration and Marketing at Cal State University Bakersfield.

Deanna and her husband Kenny love anything that involves exploring the outdoors. They have two grown children, Kortny (23) and Hayden (18). Deanna is actively involved in her community and is currently the Treasurer and past President of the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference. She has served on non-profit organizations that include Youth Connection, JJ’s Legacy Donate Life, and North Bakersfield Rotary.

