Rob Morgan

Rob is hometown native, born and raised in Bakersfield. He attended Cal State Bakersfield and has a degree in Business Management.

Before entering the oil industry in 1996, Rob was a Golf Professional at several local golf courses. He attributes his ability to adapt and provide professional service to his customers because of his experiences gained in the golf business.

Rob has worked for a few different oilfield service companies fulfilling many roles over his career, but has been with C&J Well Services, LLC for five years. His current position with C&J Well Services, LLC is Business Development Manager.

Rob describes C&J Well Services as a California based company with a broad range of experience and services to provide to their customers. The company supports the energy industry by providing their customers the ability to meet their project needs through core values based upon safe and efficient execution. The company is well positioned to be a valuable asset in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through their expertise in well abandonment projects. Rob and his wife, Carrie, who is a Teacher in the Kern High School District, have three grown children and enjoy visiting the central coast.

To learn more about C&J Well Services, visit facebook.com/cjenergy