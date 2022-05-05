JESSICA MILLER NOCK

Sr. Manager – Strategy, Business Performance, & Commercial

Jessica Miller Nock is the Manager of the Strategy, Business Performance, and Commercial organization in Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit. She assumed the role in 2020 and has been with Chevron for 10 years.

Prior to her current role, Jessica has held varying positions within Chevron across Chevron Nigeria, Chevron Pipeline and Power, and Corporate Business Development.

Jessica holds a Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a Bachelors of Science in Business Economics from John Carroll University. In her free time, Jessica enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.

