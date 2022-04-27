Shawn M. Kerns

Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Shawn Kerns is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for California Resources Corporation. With over 25 years of experience Shawn has diversified operations experience in various technical, senior management and executive roles with proven leadership results across multiple functions including operations, reservoir engineering, and corporate development. Shawn is an experienced leader of large and diverse multi-disciplinary technical teams in both U.S. and International locations, he spent five years in Doha with Oxy Qatar. He has achieved outstanding results managing P&L for multiple business units and their asset teams for both onshore and offshore regions. He is a skilled coach and mentor for diverse cross-functional teams in complex business environments. He has held roles in operations, development, and engineering. Shawn’s past roles has been as the Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering and the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Past leadership responsibilities include various engineering and technical roles for Occidental in Kansas and Oklahoma, President and General Manager of Vintage Production California, President and General Manager of California Heavy Oil Company, and President and General Manager of Occidental of Elk Hills.

Shawn currently serves on the Board of Directors for Adventist Health Hospital; he has served on the CSUB Foundation Board and Boys and Girls Board in the past.

Shawn holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical and Communications Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and is a licensed Professional Engineer. He is an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

