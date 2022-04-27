Marisol Ramirez has been the Vice President of Human Resources for Berry Corporation (Berry) since September 2020. Marisol was previously the Director of Human Resources for Berry and had joined the predecessor company LINN Energy in 2014, supervising the corporate human resources function for the company. Marisol currently is responsible for the oversight of the Human Resources Department including Organizational Behavior & Development and Payroll & Wellness. Marisol has over 18 years of human resources management experience primarily in the oil and gas industry.

From June 2012 to March 2014, Marisol served as the Senior Human Resources Manager for BPS Supply Group. In addition, she has served as the Senior Human Resources Manager and Consultant with Ivanhoe Energy Holdings Inc. from 2009 to 2015, responsible for the US and Latin America divisions. Marisol’s career path began in global communications and the hospitality industry. Her experience encompasses building and establishing successful human resources departments to operate as a standalone strategic partner including mergers and acquisitions.

Marisol holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management with a human resources concentration from National University. She is dually certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Society of Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

To learn more about Berry Petroleum, visit bry.com