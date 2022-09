Sponsored content provided by Priority Urgent Care

Heart disease is the #1 killer of American women. Although many of the risk factors for heart attacks such as age and genetics can’t be modified, we can always take better care of our diabetes, hypertensions, body weight, and more. Cancer is the next biggest killer after heart disease. Preventative screenings are the best defense against cancer.

