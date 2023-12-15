This is a great time of the year to focus on our sugar intake. American kids consume roughly 17 teaspoons of sugar each day. This high sugar consumption, along with a sedentary lifestyle, leads to unwanted weight gain and an increased risk of diabetes and dental decay.

The first step is to avoid purchasing soda and juices. Offer your children water and milk instead. Snacks should be replaced with fruits and vegetables. Reading food labels can help too! Foods are considered low in sugar if the daily value is 5% or less and high in sugar if it is 20% or more.

An occasional small sweet treat can be a part of a balanced diet, especially with movement such as walking or other exercises incorporated into our daily life.

It is time to make your health a priority! To learn more visit Priority661.com