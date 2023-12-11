During the summer when we are spending more time outdoors, we are at an increased risk of insect bites. Especially at sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active. Bakersfield mosquitos can carry illnesses like West Nile virus. Protect yourself and others by wearing long sleeve shirts and pants. Use insect repellents, other chemical sprays, and essential oils that work well against mosquitos.

Mosquitos are attracted to carboxylic acids produced by bacteria on our skin. Floral scented soaps, perfumes, and moisturizers draw in mosquitos too. Drain standing water from the garden to prevent mosquito breeding. Some plants are natural repellents like lavender, sage, basil, and more.

