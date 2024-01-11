Today we are talking about Christmas and Holiday safety tips.

Before you decorate with Christmas lights untangle the lights on the ground while they are not plugged in to electricity. Be mindful of how you use your ladder and only use it if you are physically capable of doing so. Pick a flat surface area to place your ladder, and don’t lean away from the ladder. Only hand lights in areas that won’t be fire hazards.

Small children and animals are fascinated by Christmas decorations but these decorations can become choking hazards and breakable glass bulbs can also be hazardous. Consider fencing in your Christmas tree. Try securing your Christmas tree better to avoid it being pulled down by cats climbing the tree.

Keep chocolates and gifts away from your dog. Chocolate is poisonous to our furry friends and gifts may be too tempting.