Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In order to take care of our heart, we need to get regular exercise, eat healthier foods, get enough sleep, not smoke, and reduce the stress in our lives.

Talk to your health provider about the ABCs of Heart Care:

High blood pressure could be a silent cause of death. High blood pressure may not make you feel ill but will increase your risk for heart disease and stroke.

