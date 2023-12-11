Roughly 85% of all Americans will experience back pain. While 5% of Americans live with chronic back pain. The annual toll to society exceeds 600 billion dollars a year. Obesity and sedentary lifestyles are the two most common contributors to chronic back pain.

The majority of back pain starts with lifting heavy objects. Most common reason for employees absence due to back pain are from injuries sustained from the job. Learning proper lifting techniques and getting help when lifiting heavier objects or using machinery helps decrease the likelihood of lower back pain injuries.

While the great majority of back pain can be treated with massage, physical therapy, or anti inflammatory medications there are rare cases that need more intense treatments such as surgery. Next time you have back pain, meet with your healthcare provider to make a quick recovery.

