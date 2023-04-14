April is National Autism Awareness Month, a time to recognize and raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder and support the millions of individuals who live with this condition.

Autism is a complex neurological disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. It’s estimated that one in 54 children in the United States has Autism Spectrum Disorder. While there’s no known cure, early intervention and support greatly improves outcome.

