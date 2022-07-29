Sponsored content provided by Priority Urgent Care

Dr. Kian Azimian with Priority Urgent Care discusses the difference between Allergies and Sinus Infections.

Allergies cause congestion in all sinus areas making you feel pressure throughout your face while sinus infections are typically felt in only one of your sinuses. Allergies include symptoms such as itchiness and sneezing with clear nasal discharge while infections can include fever and darker nasal discharge speckled with blood.

