Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jana Slagle with the Kern County Department of Human Services to discuss and recognize the county’s foster children, families, parents, and agencies.

May is National Foster Care Month. KGET is teaming up with the Kern County Dept of Human Services all month long and providing information on how you can help.

Kern County has over 1,000 Resource Foster Parents, who care for children in foster care and over 2,000 foster children. The month of May is used as a time to spread awareness that each person can play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

All month long KCDHS will be doing interviews with foster parents about their experiences, and asking them why they foster, in hopes of spreading awareness. They will also be offering a live dinner and training event featuring a speaker who was previously in foster care herself, Dr. Danisha Keating. Keating has written a book called, “From Foster Care to Ph.D” and is an amazing example for children in foster care.

This month is about honoring the foster care community and highlighting their commitment and dedication to vulnerable children.

To stay current on Foster Care Month and for more information click here.