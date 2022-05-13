Sponsored content by Victory Family Services.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to FFA Social Worker, Raymond Martinez about Victory Family Services, and what they do for Kern County’s foster community.

Victory Family Services is a Foster Family Agency based in Bakersfield, that serves children and youth in Foster Care.

As an agency, they strive to provide safe, secure, and nurturing homes for children and youth who have been removed from their families.

“We reach for this vision because we believe all children deserve loving families and hopeful futures,” says Martinez.

