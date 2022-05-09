Sponsored content by Bakersfield Angels.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Allison McClain, the executive director of Bakersfield Angels about ways the organization is helping support the foster care community.

Bakersfield Angels is an organization that works with our foster care community. Its mission is to walk alongside children, youth, and families in the foster care community by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship.

