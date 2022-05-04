May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, a time to recognize that we can each play a part in enhancing the lives of youth in foster care.

Here in Kern County, we have over 2,000 children in the foster care system. Foster care children spend an average of 28 months in a foster home with an estimated 10% spending more than 5 years in the system.

Kern County also has over 1,000 county resource foster parents who daily care for children in foster care. Throughout the month, the Department of Human Services will be talking with those foster parents and asking them why they do it.

By giving time, resources, and supporting local foster care and adoption organizations, we can help give Kern’s foster children hope and a forever home.

Tune into Studio 17 Live at 12:30 p.m. during the week of May 9 to find out how you can help.

Our Sponsors

Bakersfield Angels

MISSION STATEMENT: To walk alongside children, youth, and families in the foster care community by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship.

INTENTIONAL GIVING: We define intentional giving as the giving of thoughtful and personal resources, gifts, and care packages that meet the real needs of the child and their entire family.

RELATIONSHIP BUILDING: We define relationship building as devoting time and energy to fostering healthy relationships that promote healing through connections and interpersonal bonding.

MENTORSHIP: We define mentorship as equipping and empowering the youth in our programs to be prepared for independent living and to reach their fullest potential.

Victory Family Services

Victory Family Services serves foster children and youth who have been adjudicated as dependents of the court. We welcome the opportunity to serve those up to the age of 21. We feel honor in serving various populations. This includes: Commercially Sexually Exploited Children (CSEC), Non-Minor Dependents (AB12), LGBTQ, Probation Youth and Pregnant and/or Parenting Teens. Funding to serve these populations comes from the referring entities, usually County Health and Human Services Agencies, Probation Departments or Regional Centers.

Our vision: Victory Family Services strives to provide safe, secure and nurturing homes for children and youth who have been separated from their families. We reach for this vision because we believe all children deserve loving families and hopeful futures.

Our mission: Victory Family Services supports foster children and families through continuous training, education, and development, because every child deserves Victory.

Y-Empowerment

It is the mission of Y-Empowerment Inc. to help families who have experienced domestic violence. We strive to help families overcome their adversities and become healthy and supportive survivors through social interaction and education. It is our sole purpose to promote healthy families despite the issues that they may have endured, in a safe and empowering atmosphere.

Our History: Since 2011, Y-Empowerment Inc. has come together to serve the youth of our community who have experienced domestic violence. Y-Empowerment Inc. was started by a small group of individuals who encouraged youth to come together and express themselves through playing music and learning basic music skills, while at the same time, allowing them to get away from issues that they may be facing at home.

While working with the youth that has come through Y-Empowerment Inc., we saw the need to provide more resources to them than what we were already providing. We saw that our clients would benefit from further mentoring and programs that would target the needs of the entire family. We decided to focus on addressing the issues that families have been impacted with while promoting and encouraging families to move past their transgressions into a new life journey and break the life cycles of further victimization that many families have fallen to.