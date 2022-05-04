May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, a time to recognize that we can each play a part in enhancing the lives of youth in foster care.

Here in Kern County, we have over 2,000 children in the foster care system. Foster care children spend an average of 28 months in a foster home with an estimated 10% spending more than 5 years in the system.

Kern County also has over 1,000 county resource foster parents who daily care for children in foster care. Throughout the month, the Department of Human Services will be talking with those foster parents and asking them why they do it.

By giving time, resources, and supporting local foster care and adoption organizations, we can help give Kern’s foster children hope and a forever home.

Tune into Studio 17 Live at 12:30 p.m. during the week of May 9 to find out how you can help.