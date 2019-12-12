CPSM Report

The County commissioned at $150,000 report to analyze the County Fire Department. The report is a full analysis of the department and highlights cost-saving measures the county and department could take to save money and be more efficient.

The report says our county firefighters are “highly skilled” and responsible for “emergency delivery in a very large and geographically diverse setting.” It highlights ten specific recommendations to save money and bring in more revenue.

Operational and Administrative Analysis

by the Center For Public Safety Management, LLC