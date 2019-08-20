Thank you Kern County for Clearing the Shelters
Now we need you to
FILL THE TUNDRA
to support the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center
We are in need of Pet Supplies for dogs and cats!
(no food please, we are good on that!)
Please donate at KGET Studios, Bill Wright Toyota or North Bakersfield Toyota!
We will accept cash too!
Every pet supply donation will receive a certificate for
One Dozen Krispy Kreme Donutswhile supplies last!
Helpful Supplies
- K9Ballistic Beds
- Kuranda Beds
- Airline Crates
- Heavy Duty Metal Dog Crates
- Dog Treats – Beggin Strips, Vienna Sausages; Purina Jerky Treats
- Nylabones
- Royal Canin Kitten Food
- Kitten and Puppy Milk – KMR and Esbilac
- Dawn Soap – Gallons and Trial Sizes for fosters
- Laundry Soap
- Miracle Nipple Srynges for nursing kittens
- Cat Toys – toy balls, toy mice, catnip
- Tidy Cat Litter – large and small bags
- Braided Rope Leashes
- Paper Towels
- Puppy Pads
JOIN US LIVE at KGET on 17News at Sunrise
Mon 8/26, Wed 8/28, and Fri 8/30
6:00am – 9:00am
and get a dozen hot, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts
while supplies last!
Where To Donate
KGET TV 17 Studios
2120 L Street
Bakersfield, CA 93301
661-283-1700
Hours:
Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 5:00pm
Bill Wright Toyota
5100 Gasoline Alley Drive
Bakersfield, CA 93313
661-832-7387
Hours:
Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 9:00pm
Saturday: 8:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
North Bakersfield Toyota
5100 Gasoline Alley Drive
Bakersfield, CA 93313
661-832-7387
Hours:
Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 9:00pm
Saturday: 8:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday: 10:00am – 6:00pm