Thank you Kern County for Clearing the Shelters

Now we need you to

FILL THE TUNDRA

to support the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

We are in need of Pet Supplies for dogs and cats!

(no food please, we are good on that!)

Please donate at KGET Studios, Bill Wright Toyota or North Bakersfield Toyota!

We will accept cash too!

Every pet supply donation will receive a certificate for One Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts while supplies last! while supplies last!

Helpful Supplies K9Ballistic Beds

Kuranda Beds

Airline Crates

Heavy Duty Metal Dog Crates

Dog Treats – Beggin Strips, Vienna Sausages; Purina Jerky Treats

Nylabones

Royal Canin Kitten Food

Kitten and Puppy Milk – KMR and Esbilac Dawn Soap – Gallons and Trial Sizes for fosters

Laundry Soap

Miracle Nipple Srynges for nursing kittens

Cat Toys – toy balls, toy mice, catnip

Tidy Cat Litter – large and small bags

Braided Rope Leashes

Paper Towels

Puppy Pads

JOIN US LIVE at KGET on 17News at Sunrise Mon 8/26, Wed 8/28, and Fri 8/30

6:00am – 9:00am

and get a dozen hot, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts

while supplies last!

Where To Donate