Week 9: 2019 high school football games and scores

League play is in full swing across Kern County and teams are ready to stake their claim for a spot in the postseason.
Big matchup: Ridgeview hosts BCHS.
The Kennedy Thunderbirds and Liberty Patriots looked to continue their hot starts.
Several teams were looking for their first win of the season including Tehachapi and Delano.
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Bhs 34, Frontier 20, Final
Bishop Union 28, Rosamond 6, Final
West 13, Independence 14, Final
South 43, Mira Monte 6, Final
Monache 35, Delano 21, Final
BCHS 22, Ridgeview 36, Final
Boron 34, Kern Valley 56, Final
East 34. North 35, Final/OT
Stockdale 13, Liberty 38, Final
Desert 0, California City 38, Final
Foothill 8, Highland 49, Final
Kennedy 44, McFarland 12, Final
Tulare Union 23, Porterville 13, Final
Golden Valley 6, Tehachapi 28, Final
Garces Memorial 41, Centennial 6, Final
Trona 22, Lone Pine 42, Final
Chavez 35, Taft 17, Final
Wasco 28, Arvin 0, Final