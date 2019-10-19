Week 9: 2019 high school football games and scores

League play is in full swing across Kern County and teams are ready to stake their claim for a spot in the postseason.

Big matchup: Ridgeview hosts BCHS.

The Kennedy Thunderbirds and Liberty Patriots looked to continue their hot starts.

Several teams were looking for their first win of the season including Tehachapi and Delano.

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Bhs 34, Frontier 20, Final

Bishop Union 28, Rosamond 6, Final

West 13, Independence 14, Final

South 43, Mira Monte 6, Final

Monache 35, Delano 21, Final

BCHS 22, Ridgeview 36, Final

Boron 34, Kern Valley 56, Final

East 34. North 35, Final/OT

Stockdale 13, Liberty 38, Final

Desert 0, California City 38, Final

Foothill 8, Highland 49, Final

Kennedy 44, McFarland 12, Final

Tulare Union 23, Porterville 13, Final

Golden Valley 6, Tehachapi 28, Final

Garces Memorial 41, Centennial 6, Final

Trona 22, Lone Pine 42, Final

Chavez 35, Taft 17, Final

Wasco 28, Arvin 0, Final