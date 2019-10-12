Week 8: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 8 of the high school football season brought one of the more anticipated matchups of the season: The first matchup between BHS and Garces Memorial since head coach Paul Golla joined the Rams.
Plus, Foothill looked to continue its strong season looking for the upset against North.
League play is in full gear.
Friday, Oct. 12, 2019
Chavez 25, Wasco 14, Final
North 14, Foothill 23, Final
Centennial 7, Stockdale 12, Final
Mira Monte 7, Highland 56, Final
Ridgeview 14, west 0, Final
BHS 32, Garces Memorial 14, Final
Taft 26, McFarland 21, Final
Kern Valley 6, Bishop Union 40, Final
Arvin 22, Shafter 43, Final
Delano 7, Tulare Union 64, Final
Independence 21, Golden Valley 6, Final
Frontier 0, Liberty 42, Final
Tehachapi 0, BCHS 64,Final
South 7, East 28, Final