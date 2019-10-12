Week 8: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 8 of the high school football season brought one of the more anticipated matchups of the season: The first matchup between BHS and Garces Memorial since head coach Paul Golla joined the Rams.

Plus, Foothill looked to continue its strong season looking for the upset against North.

League play is in full gear.

Friday, Oct. 12, 2019

Chavez 25, Wasco 14, Final

North 14, Foothill 23, Final

Centennial 7, Stockdale 12, Final

Mira Monte 7, Highland 56, Final

Ridgeview 14, west 0, Final

BHS 32, Garces Memorial 14, Final

Taft 26, McFarland 21, Final

Kern Valley 6, Bishop Union 40, Final

Arvin 22, Shafter 43, Final

Delano 7, Tulare Union 64, Final

Independence 21, Golden Valley 6, Final

Frontier 0, Liberty 42, Final

Tehachapi 0, BCHS 64,Final

South 7, East 28, Final