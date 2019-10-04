Week 7: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 7 of the high school football season brings some intense matchups as teams begin league play.

In one the week’s bigger matchups, Centennial takes on Liberty for the Freedom Trophy.

Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.

Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

Wasco vs. Kennedy

Stockdale vs. BHS

BCHS vs. West

Delano vs. Tulare Western

Mira Monte vs. East

Golden Valley vs. Ridgeview

Arvin vs. Chavez

McFarland vs. Shafter

Highland vs. North

Delano vs. Tulare Union

Garces Memorial vs. Frontier

Liberty vs. Centennial

Kern Valley vs. California City

Foothill vs. South

Tehachapi vs. Independence

Mission Oak vs. Porterville

Rosamond vs. Boron

Frazier Mountain vs. Laton

ACE vs. Mojave