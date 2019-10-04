Week 7: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 7 of the high school football season brings some intense matchups as teams begin league play.
In one the week’s bigger matchups, Centennial takes on Liberty for the Freedom Trophy.
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Wasco vs. Kennedy
Stockdale vs. BHS
BCHS vs. West
Delano vs. Tulare Western
Mira Monte vs. East
Golden Valley vs. Ridgeview
Arvin vs. Chavez
McFarland vs. Shafter
Highland vs. North
Delano vs. Tulare Union
Garces Memorial vs. Frontier
Liberty vs. Centennial
Kern Valley vs. California City
Foothill vs. South
Tehachapi vs. Independence
Mission Oak vs. Porterville
Rosamond vs. Boron
Frazier Mountain vs. Laton
ACE vs. Mojave