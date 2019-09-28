Week 6: 2019 high school football games and scores

Many teams in Kern County had bye weeks, but others hit the field in another tune up before league play.
Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.
Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Mira Monte 14, Morro Bay 27, Final
Frazier Mountain 20, Coast Union 71, Final
BHS 10, Sierra Canyon 31, Final
Kennedy 40, Arvin 6, Final
Pioneer Valley 0, Garces Memorial 35, Final
Wasco 35, Delano 7, Final
Chavez 42, McFarland 21, Final
South 14, West 29, Final
BCHS 0, Tulare Union 18, Final
Shafter 48, Taft 15, Final
Strathmore 48, Kern Valley, 20, Final
Trona 48, Lucerne Valley 8, Final
Central Valley Christian 62, Mission Prep 35, Final
Big Bear 14, Boron 20, Final
Mojave 57, Faith Baptist 12, Final