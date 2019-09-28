Week 6: 2019 high school football games and scores

Many teams in Kern County had bye weeks, but others hit the field in another tune up before league play.

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Mira Monte 14, Morro Bay 27, Final

Frazier Mountain 20, Coast Union 71, Final

BHS 10, Sierra Canyon 31, Final

Kennedy 40, Arvin 6, Final

Pioneer Valley 0, Garces Memorial 35, Final

Wasco 35, Delano 7, Final

Chavez 42, McFarland 21, Final

South 14, West 29, Final

BCHS 0, Tulare Union 18, Final

Shafter 48, Taft 15, Final

Strathmore 48, Kern Valley, 20, Final

Trona 48, Lucerne Valley 8, Final

Central Valley Christian 62, Mission Prep 35, Final

Big Bear 14, Boron 20, Final

Mojave 57, Faith Baptist 12, Final