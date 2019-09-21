Week 5: 2019 high school football games and scores

In Week 5 of the high school football season, several teams are continuing their work before heading into league play.

Rivals McFarland and Wasco play each other, plus Garces Memorial and Tehachapi face off with each team looking for their first win of the season.

Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.

Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

North vs. West

Taft vs. Kennedy

Ridgeview vs. Clovis North

Sunnyside vs. Stockdale

Garces Memorial vs. Tehachapi

McFarland vs. Wasco

St. Joseph vs. Centennial

Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte

Clovis vs. Liberty

Highland vs. Golden Valley

Frontier vs. Independence

East vs. Moncahe

Faith Lutheran vs. BCHS

Shafter vs. Chavez

Foothill vs. Delano

Porterville vs. Golden West

Polytechnic vs. California City

Rosamond vs. Hesperia