Week 5: 2019 high school football games and scores

In Week 5 of the high school football season, several teams are continuing their work before heading into league play.
Rivals McFarland and Wasco play each other, plus Garces Memorial and Tehachapi face off with each team looking for their first win of the season.
Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.
Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET
Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
North vs. West
Taft vs. Kennedy
Ridgeview vs. Clovis North
Sunnyside vs. Stockdale
Garces Memorial vs. Tehachapi
McFarland vs. Wasco
St. Joseph vs. Centennial
Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte
Clovis vs. Liberty
Highland vs. Golden Valley
Frontier vs. Independence
East vs. Moncahe
Faith Lutheran vs. BCHS
Shafter vs. Chavez
Foothill vs. Delano
Porterville vs. Golden West
Polytechnic vs. California City
Rosamond vs. Hesperia