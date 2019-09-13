Week 4: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 4 of the high school football season has many teams hitting the road and a couple teams playing Saturday. Shafter, Golden Valley and BCHS head to the coast, while Chavez and Kennedy look to remain unbeaten.
Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
South 42, Fresno 26, Final
Liberty 17, Buchanan 19, Final
Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Tehachapi vs. Highland
Chavez vs. East
BCHS vs. St. Joseph
Mira Monte vs. Arvin
Centennial vs. Righetti
View Park vs. Frontier
Kern Valley vs. McFarland
Kennedy vs. Liberty (Madera)
Shafter vs. Atascadero
Ridgeview vs. BHS
Wasco vs. North
Stockdale vs. Independence
Golden Valley vs. Santa Maria
West vs. Foothill
Porterville vs. Hanford
Frazier Mountain vs. Maricopa
Rio Hondo vs. Boron
Bishop’s vs. Rosamond
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019
Taft vs. Cabrillo
Garces Memorial vs. San Joaquin Memorial