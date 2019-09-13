Week 4: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 4 of the high school football season has many teams hitting the road and a couple teams playing Saturday. Shafter, Golden Valley and BCHS head to the coast, while Chavez and Kennedy look to remain unbeaten.

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

South 42, Fresno 26, Final

Liberty 17, Buchanan 19, Final

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Tehachapi vs. Highland

Chavez vs. East

BCHS vs. St. Joseph

Mira Monte vs. Arvin

Centennial vs. Righetti

View Park vs. Frontier

Kern Valley vs. McFarland

Kennedy vs. Liberty (Madera)

Shafter vs. Atascadero

Ridgeview vs. BHS

Wasco vs. North

Stockdale vs. Independence

Golden Valley vs. Santa Maria

West vs. Foothill

Porterville vs. Hanford

Frazier Mountain vs. Maricopa

Rio Hondo vs. Boron

Bishop’s vs. Rosamond

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Taft vs. Cabrillo

Garces Memorial vs. San Joaquin Memorial