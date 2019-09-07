Week 3: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 3 of the season has teams looking to get into a rhythm ahead of league play. Several schools look to get their first victories of the season.

Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.

Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

Mission Prep 20, Kern Valley 21, Final

Arroyo Grande 44, Independence 6, Final

Paramount 28, BHS 20, Final

Wasco 21, Madera South 42, Final

East 20, Delano 17, Final

Rosamond 20, Arvin 45, Final

Atascadero 7, Stockdale 21, Final

Boron 0, Rim of the World 39, Final

Frontier 43, Ridgeview 63, Final

Tehachapi 12, Taft 34, Final

Golden Valley 21, South 6, Final

California City 32, Foothill 0, Final

McFarland 28, Coalinga 27, Final

North 27, Shafter 13, Final

Highland 16, Kennedy 28, Final

Liberty (Madera) 21, Chavez 29, Final

Liberty 17, Clovis West 7, Final

Golden Valley (Merced) 21, Centennial 35, Final