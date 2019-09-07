Week 3: 2019 high school football games and scores

Week 3 of the season has teams looking to get into a rhythm ahead of league play. Several schools look to get their first victories of the season.
Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
Mission Prep 20, Kern Valley 21, Final
Arroyo Grande 44, Independence 6, Final
Paramount 28, BHS 20, Final
Wasco 21, Madera South 42, Final
East 20, Delano 17, Final
Rosamond 20, Arvin 45, Final
Atascadero 7, Stockdale 21, Final
Boron 0, Rim of the World 39, Final
Frontier 43, Ridgeview 63, Final
Tehachapi 12, Taft 34, Final
Golden Valley 21, South 6, Final
California City 32, Foothill 0, Final
McFarland 28, Coalinga 27, Final
North 27, Shafter 13, Final
Highland 16, Kennedy 28, Final
Liberty (Madera) 21, Chavez 29, Final
Liberty 17, Clovis West 7, Final
Golden Valley (Merced) 21, Centennial 35, Final