Week 2: 2019 high school football games and scores

The second week of the high school football season bring some big games to Kern County.

Ridgeview takes on Liberty, Stockdale gets tested on the road, and BHS takes a trip to Tehachapi.

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

Chavez 23, Monache 14, Final

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

Delano 7, South 35, Final

West 26, East 23, Final

Stockdale 15, Clovis 41, Final

Independence 0, Selma 35, Final

BCHS 36, Central Valley Christian 0, Final

St. Joseph 17, Garces Memorial 0, Final

Highland 22, Shafter 17, Final

BHS 49, Tehachapi 20, Final

Foothill 14, Arvin 13, Final

California City 8, Taft 6, Final

Golden Valley 14, North 38, Final

Liberty 21, Ridgeview 13, Final

Centennial 14, Arroyo Grande 28, Final

Kennedy 62, Mira Monte 0, Final

Paso Robles 10, Frontier 20, Final