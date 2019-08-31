Week 2: 2019 high school football games and scores

The second week of the high school football season bring some big games to Kern County.
Ridgeview takes on Liberty, Stockdale gets tested on the road, and BHS takes a trip to Tehachapi.
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
Chavez 23, Monache 14, Final
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Delano 7, South 35, Final
West 26, East 23, Final
Stockdale 15, Clovis 41, Final
Independence 0, Selma 35, Final
BCHS 36, Central Valley Christian 0, Final
St. Joseph 17, Garces Memorial 0, Final
Highland 22, Shafter 17, Final
BHS 49, Tehachapi 20, Final
Foothill 14, Arvin 13, Final
California City 8, Taft 6, Final
Golden Valley 14, North 38, Final
Liberty 21, Ridgeview 13, Final
Centennial 14, Arroyo Grande 28, Final
Kennedy 62, Mira Monte 0, Final
Paso Robles 10, Frontier 20, Final