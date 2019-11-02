Week 11: 2019 high school football games and scores

In the final week of the regular season, rivals clash, and league champions are crowned.
North and South, Shafter and Wasco: Despite the records, a win against their rival school can make any season, a good season.
Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.
Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET
Use the hashtag #ThisIsFFX to tag us in your posts from the games.
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
Golden Valley 0, BCHS 28, Final
Desert 0, Boron 74, Final
Immanuel 56, McFarland 28, Final
Independence 7, Ridgeview 55, Final
South 24, North 26, Final
Mission Oak 14, Delano 0, Final
Arvin 24, Taft 13, Final
Foothill 12, Mira Monte 42, Final
Bishop Union 7, California City 0, Final
Stockdale 13, Garces Memorial 27, Final
East 6, Highland 35, Final
BHS 7, Liberty 37, Final
Porterville 61, Monache 6, Final
Rosamond 0, Kern Valley 55, Final
Centennial 13, Frontier 0, Final
Wasco 21, Shafter 28, Final
Kennedy 17, Chavez 21, Final
Tehachapi 14, West 20, Final