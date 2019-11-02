Week 11: 2019 high school football games and scores

In the final week of the regular season, rivals clash, and league champions are crowned.

North and South, Shafter and Wasco: Despite the records, a win against their rival school can make any season, a good season.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Golden Valley 0, BCHS 28, Final

Desert 0, Boron 74, Final

Immanuel 56, McFarland 28, Final

Independence 7, Ridgeview 55, Final

South 24, North 26, Final

Mission Oak 14, Delano 0, Final

Arvin 24, Taft 13, Final

Foothill 12, Mira Monte 42, Final

Bishop Union 7, California City 0, Final

Stockdale 13, Garces Memorial 27, Final

East 6, Highland 35, Final

BHS 7, Liberty 37, Final

Porterville 61, Monache 6, Final

Rosamond 0, Kern Valley 55, Final

Centennial 13, Frontier 0, Final

Wasco 21, Shafter 28, Final

Kennedy 17, Chavez 21, Final

Tehachapi 14, West 20, Final