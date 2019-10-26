Week 10: High school football games and scores

Week 10 of the high school football season has teams looking to finish their seasons on a strong note while having others something to build on for next season.
In Delano, rivals Shafter and Kennedy clash with the Shafter Generals looking to stop Kennedy’s momentum.
BHS welcomes crosstown Centennial, and Ridgeview looks for another big win against struggling Tehachapi.
Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.
Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET
Use the hashtag #ThisIsFFX to tag us in your posts from the games.
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2019
Delano 6, Porterville 48, Final
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
North 37, Mira Monte 26, Final
Shafter 27, Kennedy 21, Final
Frontier 21, Stockdale 20, Final/OT
Highland 41, South 17, Final
Kern Valley 54, Desert 0, Final
Centennial 3, BHS 10, Final
McFarland 13, Arvin 34, Final
Independence 7, BCHS 50, Final
Foothill 6, East 34, Final
Taft 12, Wasco 28, Final
California City 24, Rosamond 0, Final
Ridgeview 52, Tehachapi 6, Final
West 21, Golden Valley 20, Final
Liberty 31, Garces Memorial 0, Final