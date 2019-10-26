Week 10: High school football games and scores

Week 10 of the high school football season has teams looking to finish their seasons on a strong note while having others something to build on for next season.

In Delano, rivals Shafter and Kennedy clash with the Shafter Generals looking to stop Kennedy’s momentum.

BHS welcomes crosstown Centennial, and Ridgeview looks for another big win against struggling Tehachapi.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2019

Delano 6, Porterville 48, Final

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

North 37, Mira Monte 26, Final

Shafter 27, Kennedy 21, Final

Frontier 21, Stockdale 20, Final/OT

Highland 41, South 17, Final

Kern Valley 54, Desert 0, Final

Centennial 3, BHS 10, Final

McFarland 13, Arvin 34, Final

Independence 7, BCHS 50, Final

Foothill 6, East 34, Final

Taft 12, Wasco 28, Final

California City 24, Rosamond 0, Final

Ridgeview 52, Tehachapi 6, Final

West 21, Golden Valley 20, Final

Liberty 31, Garces Memorial 0, Final