Week 1: 2019 high school football games and scores

Football is back! Temperatures are warm in the Central Valley, but the action on the field is set to be even hotter as local teams hit the field for the 2019 season.

Games for Week 1 in Kern County and the CIF Central Section.

Be sure to follow FFX on Twitter: @FFXonKGET for action from across Kern County.

Nick James on Twitter: @NJames_KGET

Kickoffs have been pushed back one hour for Kern High School District campuses hosting games Friday.

Thursday, Aug. 22

West 7, Mission Oak 28, Final

Friday, Aug. 23

California City vs. Lindsay

Arvin vs. Highland

Frontier vs. St. Bonaventure

Independence vs. South

Porterville vs. Dinuba

East vs. Golden Valley

Taft vs. Kern Valley

McFarland vs. Avenal

Chavez vs. Delano

Shafter vs. Mira Monte

Rosamond vs. Little Rock

Tehachapi vs. Wasco

Liberty vs. Paso Robles

Garces Memorial vs. BCHS

Boron vs. Silver Valley

North vs. Centennial

Ridgeview vs. Stockdale

BHS vs. Calabasas

Foothill vs. Kennedy