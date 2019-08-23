Week 1: 2019 high school football games and scores

Football is back! Temperatures are warm in the Central Valley, but the action on the field is set to be even hotter as local teams hit the field for the 2019 season.
Games for Week 1 in Kern County and the CIF Central Section.
Kickoffs have been pushed back one hour for Kern High School District campuses hosting games Friday.
Thursday, Aug. 22
West 7, Mission Oak 28, Final
Friday, Aug. 23
California City vs. Lindsay
Arvin vs. Highland
Frontier vs. St. Bonaventure
Independence vs. South
Porterville vs. Dinuba
East vs. Golden Valley
Taft vs. Kern Valley
McFarland vs. Avenal
Chavez vs. Delano
Shafter vs. Mira Monte
Rosamond vs. Little Rock
Tehachapi vs. Wasco
Liberty vs. Paso Robles
Garces Memorial vs. BCHS
Boron vs. Silver Valley
North vs. Centennial
Ridgeview vs. Stockdale
BHS vs. Calabasas
Foothill vs. Kennedy