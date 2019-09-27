FFX Sunrise Preview: South vs. West

Friday Footbal Extra returns tonight on KGET TV-17

It’s half way through the season and things are heating as the weather begins to cool down.

South High crosses Highway 99 to head to West High.

The Rebeles are 3-1 this season coming off a bye and ready to roll.

The Vikings are 1-2 so far and reeling from a loss to North High Friday night.

West is eager to get another mark in the win column.

Before the game South High Head Coach Cary Mills called this game a border war.

“West High has been good these past couple years. You know we share a border with West High so this is a border war. These kids have already been talking back and forth thanks to social media. We play west high every year and it’s always one of the toughest, hardest hitting games that we’re involved with. The kids on both sides really get up for this game,” said Cary Mills, Head Coach at South High.

The Vikings host the Rebles tonight.

Kickoff is set for 7:30.

A lot of Kern County teams are on the road tonight, playing out of town.

If you can’t make it out to any of the games, 17 Sports Director Nick James has you covered.

Tune into FFX tonight at 11:11 on KGET Channel 17 for local high school football highlights.