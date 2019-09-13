FFX Sunrise Preview: Ridgeview vs. BHS

It’s week four under the Friday Night Lights and the matchups are heating up.

Some teams are hitting their groove while others still have a lot to prove.

Which brings us to this week’s test between BHS and Ridgeview.

Both teams are in Division I and the game has playoff seed implications.

Ridgeview is 2-1 this season and has proved they can put points on the board, scoring a combined 120 points in the first three games of the season.

The drillers are 1-2 this season, putting up 54 points total in the first three games.

Strength of schedule and all things considered, the game will reveal a lot about the two teams.

BHS Head Coach Michael Stewart and Ridgeview Head Coach Rich Cornford had this to say ahead of the matchup.

“Our main focus is to get off the field on third down. When we get a team on third down go ahead and get off as opposed to letting them sustain drives and just minimize some of the errors in regard to penaltys and things like that. Also keep drives alive,” said Michael Stewart.

“Bakersfield High School has a lot of speed. We’ve got a lot of speed. It should be a great matchup over there. It will come down to the offensive line, which offensive line can pick up the other guys blitzes and pressure,” said Rich Cornford.

The Drillers host the Wolfpack at Griffith Field. Kick-off is for 7:30 p.m.

Also heating up local high school football discussions this week, the return of Garces Senior QB Joseph Campbell.

Campbell is set to take the field for the Rams when they play San Joaquin Memorial Saturday night.

Campbell missed the start of the seadon due to valley fever and a punctured lung.

The rams haven’t scored in a game this season so a lot of eyes are on Campbell and his return.

17 Sports Director Nick James will have all of your high school football highlights Friday at 11:11 on FFX.