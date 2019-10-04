FFX Sunrise Preview: Liberty vs. Centennial

Friday Football Extra is back and so is league play.

Tough matchups with pride and bragging rights on the line.

All the work, all of the sweat and tears, it’s all lead up to this.

Tonight Liberty will head to Centennial.

The Patriots in Golden Hawk territory to battle for the Freedom trophy.

The Pats 4-1 so far this season.

The Golden Hawks not far behind at 3-2.

Prior to league it was all a learning expereince, finding out what your team has to offer and what you need to build on.

Now it’s time to put that learning experience into play and win some football games.

For Liberty and Centennial, those games are in the toughest league in town.

“Definitely, we play for the Freedom trophy. It’s a rival game and it’s one of those things that our kids understand, but they also understand it’s league play. It’s phase two and things start to heat up in phase two so we’ve got to come out and play good ball. In rivalry games and things like that you know there’s going to be a lot of emotion at the beginning, but at the end of the day when that’s gone, you come out and you gotta play football,” said Bryan Nixon, Liberty Head Coach.

“We know it’s a tough league. We know every week is going to be a battle and you got to play like that. You’ve got to practice, you’ve got to take Monday for Monday and go frome there. Now it’s time to play five games. I know people want to say that Liberty is a big game for us, but really all five of these games are big for us and we’re just goint to try to win each one of them each week and try to get better and that’s the main goal,” said Richard Starrett, Centennial Head Coach.

Centennial hosts Liberty tonight.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it out to any of the games, 17 Sports Director Nick James will have all of your high school football highlights at 11:11 on FFX.